News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Can India finally end South African jinx?

Can India finally end South African jinx?

Last updated on: December 25, 2023 10:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: World No 1 India may feel they have never had a better chance of winning their first ever Test series in South Africa. Photograph: BCCI

India go in search of history when they face hosts South Africa in two Tests starting in Pretoria on Tuesday, hoping to claim a first ever series victory in a country where they have come close before only to fall agonisingly short.

 

South Africa have been victors in seven of India’s eight visits since the first in 1992 with one series drawn in 2010/11, but six of those successes have been by a single win margin.

World No 1 India may feel they have never had a better chance. This South African side does not have the experience and quality with bat and ball of those of years gone by, and their top six in particular can be brittle.

They also face late fitness tests for key fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, who could be a handful on what is expected to be a lively Centurion Park pitch in the first Test, before the tour moves to Newlands in Cape Town for the second fixture from January 3.

"If it was possible to make this even bigger, the fact that India have never won here does that," South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said. "We certainly want to hold on to that proud record.

"There are so many matchups that this series hinges on. It's two tests, so it's high pressure. You go 1-0 down and you can't win the series. You go 1-0 up, you can't lose. It's going to be like a heavyweight boxing bout."

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada, in picture, along with Lungi Ngidi, could be a handful on what is expected to be a lively Centurion Park pitch in the first Test. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

India have some injured absentees but remain a formidable side with back-to-back series successes in Australia giving them the belief they can conquer this particular Everest.

Leading seamer Mohammed Shami is not fit, while batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is also out with an injured finger. Virat Kohli flew home for personal reasons this week, but is expected to be back for the first test.

Quite remarkably, South Africa have not drawn a Test at home since a rain-affected game against New Zealand in 2016, a run of 32 matches that has yielded 24 wins and eight defeats.

That is testament to the steady weather, positive cricket they play and the pitches, which are among the most challenging in the world for batters with swing, seam and spin all generally on offer through the five days.

"It is a challenging place to bat; the statistics will tell you that," India coach Rahul Dravid told Star Sports. "Every one of the batters will have a game plan as to how they want to go, and as long as they are clear about it and they commit to it and are practising towards that, that's fine.

"We don’t expect everyone to play in the same way. We want them to be very clear about what works for them, and then be able to execute that."

IMAGE: The SuperSport Park in Centurion -- the venue for the first Test match. Photograph: BCCI/X

Factbox: South Africa v India, first Test

WHEN?

December 26-30 (10am local time/1.30pm IST)

WHERE?

Centurion Park, Pretoria (22,000 capacity)

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (Australia), Langton Rusere (Zimbabwe)

Third umpire: Ahsan Raza (Pakistan)

Match referee: Chris Broad

SOUTH AFRICA

World ranking: 4

Coach: Shukri Conrad

Captain: Temba Bavuma

Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

INDIA

World ranking: 1

Coach: Rahul Dravid

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran.

PREVIOUS CENTURION PARK TESTS

2010 - South Africa won by an innings and 25 runs

2018 - South Africa won by 135 runs

2021 - India won by 113 runs

RECORD IN SOUTH AFRICA

Played 23

South Africa won 12

India won 4

Drawn 7

OVERALL RECORD

Played 42

South Africa won 17

India won 15

Drawn 10

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rahul's Role: Dravid unveils India's strategy for SA
Rahul's Role: Dravid unveils India's strategy for SA
Rohit and Kohli's quest to break 31-year jinx
Rohit and Kohli's quest to break 31-year jinx
Will India Play 4 Pacers In First Test?
Will India Play 4 Pacers In First Test?
JN.1: 'No need to press panic button'
JN.1: 'No need to press panic button'
France allows plane with about 300 Indians to fly
France allows plane with about 300 Indians to fly
Billionaire Ratcliffe takes stake in Manchester United
Billionaire Ratcliffe takes stake in Manchester United
Step Inside Sunil Grover's Home
Step Inside Sunil Grover's Home

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

PIX: Captain Rohit is ready!

PIX: Captain Rohit is ready!

How Team India bounced back after WC heartbreak

How Team India bounced back after WC heartbreak

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances