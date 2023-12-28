News
Rediff.com  » Cricket »  Ambati Rayudu joins ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

Ambati Rayudu joins ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

Source: PTI
December 28, 2023 19:27 IST
Ambati Rayudu

IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday. Photograph: Ambati Rayudu/Instagram

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has joined the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.

He was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy on Thursday.

 

"In the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined YSRCP at the CM's camp office," YSRCP said, in a post on social media platform X.

Reddy welcomed Rayudu by putting a YSRCP scarf around his neck and embracing him.

Rayudu had represented the Indian cricket team in international tournaments and also participated in the Indian Premier League apart from having played for several state cricket bodies.

Of late, the former cricketer is reaching out to the masses through various programmes.

