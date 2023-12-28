News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni's Grooming Routine: 1hr, 10mins!

Dhoni's Grooming Routine: 1hr, 10mins!

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 28, 2023 11:47 IST
MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aalim Hakim/Instagram
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has unveiled a chic new look, infusing texture and colour into his long locks. He also shared insights into his grooming routine, noting the increased time spent on hair and makeup.

'Earlier when I used to go for ad films, I usually got ready in 20 minutes hair, makeup everything. Now it takes 1 hour, 5 minutes, 1 hour, 10 minutes. It's bit boring, just sitting on that chair and waiting, but all my fans have appreciated my hairstyle. So, I'll try to keep it for some time,' Dhoni said.

'It's quite a task to maintain this. I'll try to keep it, but maybe one fine day I might decide to chop it off,' he added.

REDIFF CRICKET
