PIX: Batters flop as India mauled by South Africa in 1st Test

December 28, 2023 21:45 IST
IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma is bowled by Kagiso Rabada during Day 3 of the first Test in Centurion on Thursday. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

South Africa shredded through the Indian batting line-up to claim victory by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test on Thursday, securing the win inside three days and ensuring their proud home record against the tourists remains intact.

The home attack dismissed India for 131 in their second innings after South Africa had earlier scored 408 for a 163-run first innings lead at Centurion.

 

Only Virat Kohli provided any resistance in an alarming collapse as debutant Nandre Burger took four wickets, Marco Jansen three and Kagiso Rabada two.

IMAGE: Nandre Burger celebrates the wicket of K L Rahul. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

With only two Tests being played, South Africa cannot lose the series and remain the only country where India have yet to win an away series.

It was a devastating bowling performance, from the first ball of India’s second innings where South Africa could have had a wicket had Aiden Markram, at second slip, not dropped an edge from Yashasvi Jaiswal off Rabada.

But in his next over the fiery paceman bowled India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal then gloved a searing delivery from Burger to depart for five.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli provided the only resistance in India's second innings, scoring a brisk 76. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Shubman Gill led a brief fightback for his beleaguered team as he scored 26 runs off 37 balls. He was bowled by Jansen to leave India reeling at 62/3 at tea.

But while Kohli proved a bulwark, wickets continued to fall at the start of the last session with Shreyas Iyer castled by Jansen (6) and then Burger taking two wickets in as many balls. K L Rahul, who scored a century in the first innings, went cheaply for four as he edged to Markram and Ravichandran Ashwin was caught next ball as hit the ball to gully.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is bowled by Marcon Jansen. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

David Bedingham then took a second catch at gully as Shardul Thakur (2) became Rabada’s seventh wicket of the Test before Jasprit Bumrah was run out without scoring.

A slight brush on the thumb of his glove saw Mohammed Siraj go next after South Africa had reviewed and Kohli was the last out for 76 runs off 82 balls, brilliantly caught in the deep by a diving Rabada in a fitting end to an exciting contest.

South Africa had begun the day with an 11-run lead on 256/6, with Dean Elgar moving from 140 to 185 before he was dismissed 30 minutes before lunch.

IMAGE: Marco Jansen celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

He and Marco Jansen put on 111-run partnership for the sixth wicket, as the pair started the day with positive intent and then fended off some intimidating bowling when India took the second new ball. Jansen was 84 not out, his highest test score.

The second Test will be played at Newlands in Cape Town from January 3-7.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
