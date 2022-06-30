News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Happens When Fan Follows Kohli...

What Happens When Fan Follows Kohli...

By Rediff Cricket
June 30, 2022 12:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

India is preparing for the fifth Test against England, which begins in Edgbaston from Friday, July 1, and Virat Kohli's fans can't get enough of him.

Known to be one of the most intense and hardworking cricketers around, Kohli always enjoys lighter moments both on and off the field.

A video of Kohli has been shared from Edgbaston's Twitter handle, which shows that no matter what the corner of the world, Virat's fans always turn up to get a glimpse of him.

 

Video: Kind courtesy Edgbaston/Twitter

Kohli can be seen walking out of a practice session with a heavy kit bag on his shoulder, alongside Shubman Gill.

The video was captioned, 'Walk with King, my life is complete'.

As a camera follows them, Kohli stops and looks at the camera and says, 'What's up?'

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Pant Confirms He Is A Nice Guy!
Pant Confirms He Is A Nice Guy!
Rohit out of 5th Test? Dravid says 'not yet ruled out'
Rohit out of 5th Test? Dravid says 'not yet ruled out'
Arjun Catches Up With A Lady In London
Arjun Catches Up With A Lady In London
Dom's Take: Waah Mere Sher Shinde, Waah!
Dom's Take: Waah Mere Sher Shinde, Waah!
7 states among top achievers in 'ease of doing biz'
7 states among top achievers in 'ease of doing biz'
Malaysia Open: Sindhu, Prannoy advance to quarters
Malaysia Open: Sindhu, Prannoy advance to quarters
FPIs allowed to deal in ETC derivatives
FPIs allowed to deal in ETC derivatives

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

I want match-winning contributions from Kohli: Dravid

I want match-winning contributions from Kohli: Dravid

Surgery Done. Rahul On Road To Recovery

Surgery Done. Rahul On Road To Recovery

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances