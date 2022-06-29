Captain Rohit set to miss fifth England Test; Bumrah to lead

IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma was moved to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Saturday. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

India captain Rohit Sharma, who is recovering from COVID-19, is set to miss the rescheduled fifth and final Test against England, starting in Birmingham, on Friday.

Rohit, who played in the four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire, was moved to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Saturday.



"Rohit Sharma will miss the fifth test and Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian side. He has been informed about this in the team meeting," sources told ANI.



Interestingly, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is likely to captain India in the Birmingham Test match.



The rescheduled match is part of last year's five-Test series which had to be cancelled after the fourth Test due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.



India leads the series 2-1.