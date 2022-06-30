Pant Confirms He Is A Nice Guy!

IMAGE: Dhruv Matade and his friends with Rishabh Pant in Birmingham. Photograph: Dhruv Matade/Twitter

Rishabh Pant's noble gesture left his fans mighty impressed in Birmingham.

Cricket fan Dhruv Matade witnessed how Pant provided a homeless man sitting under the bridge with food and also asked if he needed any further help.

'Just wanted to highlight the warm gesture by @RishabhPant17. When we asked him for a picture he told us that he'll be back in a moment. Then he went towards a homeless man sitting under the bridge and gave him food and also asked him if he wanted anything else! What a man!' Matade tweeted.

Matade and his friends were all smiles when Pant posed for selfies with them. They will be hoping for more joy from Pant's bat when India takes on England in the rescheduled fifth Test, starting in Birmingham on Friday.