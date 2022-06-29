News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Arjun Tendulkar Catches Up With A Lady In London

Arjun Tendulkar Catches Up With A Lady In London

By Rediff Cricket
June 29, 2022 18:35 IST
IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar has a meal with Danielle Wyatt in London. Photographs: Danielle Wyatt/Twitter
 

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar went out for a meal with England lady cricketer Danielle Wyatt in London on Tuesday.

'Good to see my little mate for a Nandos yesterday,' Wyatt captioned her Twitter post.

Arjun and Danielle have known each other a long time -- Wyatt thinks she first met the younger Tendulkar around 2009-2010.

'Arjun would have been 10 years old back then; he was so small... I bowled to him that day; he was very good...' Danielle was later quoted by India Today (external link).

'Since then whenever I bump into Sachin (Arjun's dad) or Arjun or whenever they come to Lord's to train, I go to the nets and ask him (Arjun) to bowl with the new ball to me. But he is getting very quick now. He always says I will bounce you and knock your head off, so I don't like him bowling to me anymore. He is getting too dangerous to face,' she had added.

In 2018, when Arjun was included in the MCC Young Cricketers programme -- the lads also helped the ground staff whenever rain threatened play -- Danielle posted a video (external link) good naturedly asking Arjun to get on with the job.

Eight months and eight days before Danielle was born on April 22, 1991, by the way, Arjun's dad scored his first Test century -- against England.

Arjun, of course, has had an English connection since the day he was born -- his incredible maternal grandmother Annabel Mehta is English.

Indian cricket fans know Danielle, who made her international debut against India in 2010, for her marriage proposal to Virat Kohli after his match-winning knock against South Africa in the T20 World Cup semi-final in 2014.

She has played 93 WODIs and 124 WT20Is so far for England.

