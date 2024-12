IMAGE: Virat Kohli channels his new look. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Jordan Tabakman/Instagram

Fans are buzzing after Virat Kohli debuted a striking new haircut in Melbourne.

The look has drawn comparisons to his 2018 hairstyle, fueling speculation ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

Celebrity hairstylist Jordan Tabakman shared a video of the new look, captioning it 'THE KING'S NEW CROWN.'

Fans immediately flooded the comments, noting the resemblance to Kohli's 2018 hairstyle, with comments like 'Kohli prepares for 82nd century' and '2018 BGT vibe' trending.