Hazlewood Takes Kohli By Surprise

Hazlewood Takes Kohli By Surprise

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 22, 2024 10:25 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli fell victim to a well-directed short ball from Josh Hazlewood. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a mere five runs in the first innings of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at the Optus stadium on Friday.

Kohli was undone by a well-executed short ball from Josh Hazlewood, his former team-mate at Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The ball took extra bounce, caught Kohli by surprise, and resulted in a simple catch for Usman Khawaja at first slip.

Virat Kohli

 

The dismissal sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with folks expressing disappointment and concern over Kohli's form. While some praised Hazlewood for his skill, others sympathised with the batter.

Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli

 

REDIFF CRICKET
Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

