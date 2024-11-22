Hazlewood Takes Kohli By Surprise

IMAGE: Virat Kohli fell victim to a well-directed short ball from Josh Hazlewood. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a mere five runs in the first innings of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at the Optus stadium on Friday.

Kohli was undone by a well-executed short ball from Josh Hazlewood, his former team-mate at Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The ball took extra bounce, caught Kohli by surprise, and resulted in a simple catch for Usman Khawaja at first slip.

The dismissal sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with folks expressing disappointment and concern over Kohli's form. While some praised Hazlewood for his skill, others sympathised with the batter.