Will Rohit Make Way For Rahul?

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test due to the birth of his second child, is known for putting the team's needs above his own. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

In a surprising yet strategic move, Captain Rohit Sharma is set to bat down the order in the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

To maintain the momentum of the opening pair, K L Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who were instrumental in India's dominant victory in the first Test, Rohit is willing to sacrifice his usual opening spot. This decision comes after Rohit listed himself at No. 5 during a two-day pink-ball warm-up match against the Australian Prime Minister's XI.

Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in on the possible team composition for the crucial Pink Ball Test.

Speaking to 7Cricket, Gavaskar predicted that Rohit and Shubman Gill would return to the playing XI, replacing Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel.

With Rohit absent, Rahul stepped up as an opener, but Gavaskar believes he will move down to the middle order upon Rohit's return.

'My feeling is that the batting order will change. Rohit Sharma will replace Rahul as an opener, Shubman Gill will bat at three, and Rahul will drop to No. 6,' Gavaskar said.

He also suggested that Ravindra Jadeja could come in for Washington Sundar to strengthen India's all-round options.

Gavaskar emphasised the strategic advantage of these changes, noting, 'There will be two changes for sure, both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill coming back into the XI. And one other change that could happen is Jadeja coming in place of Washington Sundar.'

India currently leads the five match series 1-0, and the Adelaide Test provides a crucial opportunity to consolidate their advantage.