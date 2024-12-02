News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Will Rohit Make Way For Rahul?

Will Rohit Make Way For Rahul?

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 02, 2024 06:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test due to the birth of his second child, is known for putting the team's needs above his own. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X
 

In a surprising yet strategic move, Captain Rohit Sharma is set to bat down the order in the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

To maintain the momentum of the opening pair, K L Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who were instrumental in India's dominant victory in the first Test, Rohit is willing to sacrifice his usual opening spot. This decision comes after Rohit listed himself at No. 5 during a two-day pink-ball warm-up match against the Australian Prime Minister's XI.

Rohit, who missed the first Test due to the birth of his second child, is known for putting the team's needs above his own.

Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in on the possible team composition for the crucial Pink Ball Test.

Speaking to 7Cricket, Gavaskar predicted that Rohit and Shubman Gill would return to the playing XI, replacing Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel.

With Rohit absent, Rahul stepped up as an opener, but Gavaskar believes he will move down to the middle order upon Rohit's return.

'My feeling is that the batting order will change. Rohit Sharma will replace Rahul as an opener, Shubman Gill will bat at three, and Rahul will drop to No. 6,' Gavaskar said.

He also suggested that Ravindra Jadeja could come in for Washington Sundar to strengthen India's all-round options.

Gavaskar emphasised the strategic advantage of these changes, noting, 'There will be two changes for sure, both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill coming back into the XI. And one other change that could happen is Jadeja coming in place of Washington Sundar.'

India currently leads the five match series 1-0, and the Adelaide Test provides a crucial opportunity to consolidate their advantage.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Can new ICC boss solve India-Pak CT 2025 deadlock?
Can new ICC boss solve India-Pak CT 2025 deadlock?
Jay Shah takes over as ICC chairman
Jay Shah takes over as ICC chairman
Joe Root Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record!
Joe Root Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record!
GST collection rises 8.5% to Rs 1.82 lakh cr in Nov
GST collection rises 8.5% to Rs 1.82 lakh cr in Nov
McLaren suffer as Verstappen wins in Qatar
McLaren suffer as Verstappen wins in Qatar
Dabang Delhi unstoppable: Naveen shines in win
Dabang Delhi unstoppable: Naveen shines in win
EPL: City's nightmare continues; Liverpool extend lead
EPL: City's nightmare continues; Liverpool extend lead

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
PIX: Gill gets quality match time, Rohit falls early
PIX: Gill gets quality match time, Rohit falls early
Rohit, Ritika finally reveal baby boy's name
Rohit, Ritika finally reveal baby boy's name

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances