How Siraj Rediscovered His Love For Bowling

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates a wicket during the first Test against Australia in Perth. Photograph: BCCI/X

Mohammed Siraj revealed how advice from Captain Jasprit Bumrah and former bowling coach Bharat Arun helped him bounce back in Australia after the below-par showing with the ball during the home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, which had seen him lose his enjoyment for bowling.



Siraj managed just six wickets in four home Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, but made a strong comeback with five wickets in the first Test against Australia to play a pivotal role in India's emphatic victory in the series opener in Perth.



'I could feel that I was not enjoying my bowling, As a person, I am someone who gets a different feeling when I am enjoying my bowling, even if I am not getting wickets. And now when I was not getting wickets, I went a bit deep into why I was not getting them,' the 30 year old fast bowler said after India's five wicket victory in the tour match against the Australian Prime Minister's XI in Canberra on Sunday.



'In India you know that spinners bowl most of the overs, so there it is a little tough to get wickets in the five overs (you get as a fast bowler). So I just became a bit upset about why I was not getting wickets. But now I am having a lot of fun.'



Siraj revealed that a chat with team-mate and World No 1 Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah before the start of the Australia Test series proved to be the difference.



'I always keep talking to Jassi bhai. Even before the first match, I spoke with him about what I was going through. And he just told me one thing -- don't run (chase) after wickets, just keep bowling consistently in one area and enjoy your bowling.'

'If you still don't get wickets, then you come ask me. So I enjoyed my bowling and I got wickets as well.



'Australia is a place where a fast bowler enjoys because you get pace and bounce. As a fast bowler, you get everything you want. So you get a different kind of confidence to come and enjoy your bowling here."

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj with Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India bowling coach Arun also advised the Hyderabad fast bowler to enjoy his bowling and not hunt for wickets.



'I spoke with Bharat Arun sir, that this is what's happening with me. Because he has known me for a while and he has seen my bowling from long time back. So he just told me to enjoy and not run after wickets. Just enjoy and you'll get wickets.

'And before travelling, I met (Fielding Coach T) Dilip sir in Hyderabad and we practiced together as well. So it felt good and now I'm enjoying,' added Siraj.



India's new Bowling Coach Morne Morkel also worked hard with Siraj in the nets ahead of the Australia to help him get back his rhythm.



'Morne keeps telling me that "You are a warrior. You'll get us wickets, but you just keep enjoying your bowling".'



Siraj boasts of a good record in Australia, with 18 wickets from four Tests at an average of 25. He took five wickets in the second innings of the series decider in Brisbane during the last tour to Australia in 2020-2021 to bowl India to a three-wicket victory and claim their second successive series Down Under.

Siraj, who took 1/18 in seven overs in the pink ball warm-up match against the PM's XI, said the practice with the Kookaburra pink ball was important for him as he has never played in a day night Test match before.



'This is different to the red ball we play with. There can be a bit of confusion due to the ball, but it is just one match so we just have to focus on that and practice for it and we will improve day-by-day.

'The seam is very hard. It is bright and quite big. The more you practice with it, the better you get,' he said.



'I think that with the pink ball, it is better to bowl back of length. Because pitching it up, there is not a lot of swing, so the more you hit the deck and get it to seam, it will be better for us.'



'I have heard that the ball swings a lot under the lights but I have not yet bowled with it under lights. So when we go to Adelaide and practice, we will try that. And the more practice we get, we will know more about what we have to do.'