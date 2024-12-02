Who Can Hit The Stump First?

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar engaged in a friendly stump-hitting drill. Photograph and video: BCCI/X

The rain-affected first day of the Australian Prime Minister's XI vs India match didn't dampen the spirits of the Indian cricket team.

In a lighter moment captured on camera, star batter Shubman Gill and Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar engaged in a friendly stump-hitting drill.

Under the watchful eye of Fielding Coach T Dilip, the duo took turns to aim at the stumps. While Gill and Nayar initially struggled to dislodge the stubborn stump, their playful banter and camaraderie added a fun element to the session.

Gill was the first to hit the stump after a few tries, but the stump stayed upright, much to his amusement. Nayar followed suit, hitting the stump, but once again, it refused to topple.

The playful atmosphere peaked when Gill challenged Dilip to take a shot, with Nayar chiming in, 'Dikhao, dikhao.

Adding to the fun, Gill teased in the background, 'MasterChef is cooking.'

Rising to the occasion, Dilip delivered a perfect throw, dislodging the stump on his very first attempt, sparking cheers and laughter from everyone present.