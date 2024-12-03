'I don't think Indian team will travel to Pakistan': Harbhajan

'People in Pakistan love cricket and the Indian team but considering the situation, I don't think Team India will travel.'

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh backed India's stance of not sending the team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh said he doesn't 'expect' the Indian team to travel to Pakistan for next year's ICC Champions Trophy as the situation is 'not ideal' to go there and play cricket.



The future of the ICC Champions Trophy has been covered in a veil of uncertainty after India refused to travel to Pakistan citing security issues



On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket Board has been persistent about not switching to the Hybrid model and wants to host the entire tournament in Pakistan.



Harbhajan backed India's stance of not sending the team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.



"I have said this before. I don't think Team India will travel to Pakistan," he told ANI.



"I don't think the situation is suited to go there and play. People in Pakistan love cricket and the Indian team but considering the situation, I don't think Team India will travel. Governments are involved, and they are making the decisions."



Last Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal cited the BCCI statement, which stated that because of 'security concerns' in Pakistan, it is unlikely that the Indian team will cross the border to play the marquee event in Pakistan.



"The BCCI has issued a statement. They have said that there are security concerns there, and therefore, it is unlikely that the team will be going there," Jaiswal had said.



The International Cricket Council also called a meeting involving hosts Pakistan and India to decide the next course of action, but they have not been able to resolve the deadlock so far.

Sources told Geo News on Sunday taht a new formula has been formed by which India would play all their matches in Dubai. While in the future ICC events in India, Pakistan will also adopt the same formula and play all their matches in Dubai.