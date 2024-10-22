India hope to snare Kiwis in Pune spin trap

IMAGE: India could resort to home advantage by preparing a slow-turning pitch for the second Test against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

With India desperate for a series-levelling victory, the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is set to dish out a spin-friendly pitch for the second Test against New Zealand, starting on Thursday.



New Zealand shocked India by eight wickets in the rain-hit first Test in Bengaluru after the hosts collapsed for 46 in their first innings.



The hosts could resort to home advantage by preparing a slow-turning pitch for the second Test of the three-match series.



The black soil pitch in Pune will have lower bounce as compared to Bengaluru and will be flatter and slower, said a report

in ESPNCricinfo.Wary of New Zealand's pace battery after the drubbing in the series opener, the pitch might offer minimal seam movement after the first hour of the Test but reverse swing could become a big factor once the surface dries out.The venue has hosted just two Tests, with India winning the first ever match at this venue against South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in 2017.

However, they suffered a 333-run thrashing at the hands of Australia on a spin-friendly pitch in 2017, with left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe taking six wickets in both innings as India managed just 105 and 107 in the two innings.



With New Zealand struggling recently in spin-friendly pitches during the Test series in Sri Lanka, India will be hoping the turning track in Pune can aid their comeback in the series.