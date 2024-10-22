News
A dash of Salt and Pepper for England in ODIs

A dash of Salt and Pepper for England in ODIs

October 22, 2024 09:29 IST
Phil Salt and Michael Pepper

IMAGE: Phil Salt, left, and Michael Pepper are set to open the batting for England in the upcoming ODI series in the West Indies. Photograph: Reuters

Uncapped Essex wicketkeeper-batter Michael Pepper has been called up to the England ODI squad to tour West Indies and, in the absence of injured captain Jos Buttler, could open with Phil Salt, the ECB said on Monday.

Pepper, 26, was Essex's leading scorer in this year's Vitality Blast and hit 32 sixes, the most of any batter.

Salt, who is also a wicket-keeper-batter, averages 32.5 from his 24 ODIs and almost 35 in T20s at a strike rate of 165.

Buttler, who missed last month's series against Australia with a calf injury, will not play in the one-day international series starting later this month after a setback in his recovery but is expected to feature in the subsequent T20

series.

In Buttler's absence, all-rounder Liam Livingstone will be England's stand-in captain in the three-match ODI series which begins on October 31.

 

England travel to the Caribbean next week while Buttler will join the team in Barbados ahead of the five-match T20 series, scheduled from November 9.

England squad for the white-ball tour of West Indies: Jos Buttler (captain) (T20 series only), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Michael Pepper, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
