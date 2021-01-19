News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India heroes Down Under to get Rs 5 crore bonus!

India heroes Down Under to get Rs 5 crore bonus!

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 19, 2021 15:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India players take a lap of honour around the Gabba after their win over Australia in the 4th and final Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday

 
IMAGE: The Indian players take a lap of honour around the Gabba after their win over Australia in the final Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday, January 19, 2022. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

The BCCI on Tuesday announced a Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) bonus for the Indian cricket team after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side won the fourth Test against Australia to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

India chased down 328 in the final Test to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba in Brisbane. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Amit Shah tweeted within minutes of each other to make the announcement of a bonus.

'Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a Test series in this way will be remembered in the history of Indian cricket forever... BCCI announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ...The value of this win is beyond any number... well done to every member of the touring party,' Ganguly tweeted.

'The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill,' Shah tweeted minutes ahead of Ganguly.

In another post, Shah lauded the performances of India's young brigade in the absence of some key players due to injury.

'#TeamIndia has redefined words like resilience, grit and determination this #BorderGavaskarTrophy', Shah noted.

'You have inspired the entire nation. Well done @ajinkyarahane88 @RaviShastriOfc & the boys. Special mention to Siraj @RishabhPant17 @RealShubmanGill'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Congratulate Team India!
Congratulate Team India!
India on top of WTC table after historic win at Gabba
India on top of WTC table after historic win at Gabba
PIX: Joyous scenes at the Gabba
PIX: Joyous scenes at the Gabba
'Learnt a lesson, never ever underestimate India'
'Learnt a lesson, never ever underestimate India'
SC-appointed panel to meet farmers on Jan 21: Member
SC-appointed panel to meet farmers on Jan 21: Member
Guj: 14 labourers, baby girl crushed to death by truck
Guj: 14 labourers, baby girl crushed to death by truck
Congratulate Team India!
Congratulate Team India!

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

PIX: India score incredible win over Aus to win series

PIX: India score incredible win over Aus to win series

Here's what Pant said after scoring the winning runs

Here's what Pant said after scoring the winning runs

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use