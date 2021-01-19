India heroes Down Under to get Rs 5 crore bonus!

Source:

IMAGE: The Indian players take a lap of honour around the Gabba after their win over Australia in the final Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday, January 19, 2022. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

The BCCI on Tuesday announced a Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) bonus for the Indian cricket team after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side won the fourth Test against Australia to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

India chased down 328 in the final Test to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba in Brisbane. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Amit Shah tweeted within minutes of each other to make the announcement of a bonus.

'Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a Test series in this way will be remembered in the history of Indian cricket forever... BCCI announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ...The value of this win is beyond any number... well done to every member of the touring party,' Ganguly tweeted.

'The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill,' Shah tweeted minutes ahead of Ganguly.

In another post, Shah lauded the performances of India's young brigade in the absence of some key players due to injury.

'#TeamIndia has redefined words like resilience, grit and determination this #BorderGavaskarTrophy', Shah noted.

'You have inspired the entire nation. Well done @ajinkyarahane88 @RaviShastriOfc & the boys. Special mention to Siraj @RishabhPant17 @RealShubmanGill'.