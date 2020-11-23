News
Team India: 'Always together through ups and downs'

Team India: 'Always together through ups and downs'

By Rediff Cricket
November 23, 2020 07:25 IST
Team India

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Instagram
 

The Indian cricket team showed their support to pacer Mohammed Siraj in Australia following his father's sad demise.

The Indian team posted a photo from their official Instagram handle, captioning the post as 'Through thick and thin, ups and downs, we are always together! #TeamIndia'.

The post featured a picture of Siraj with Mohammad Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill.

BCCI

The Indians are training rigorously to give their best in the coming T20 and ODI games against the Australians.

On Sunday they played a match between the C K Nayudu XI and Ranjitsinhji XI, led by Virat Kohli and K L Rahul.

BCCI

Kohli scored 91 from 58 balls while Rahul made 83 off 66 deliveries.

Rediff Cricket
