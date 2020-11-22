News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Can Steve Smith handle India's bouncer barrage?

Can Steve Smith handle India's bouncer barrage?

November 22, 2020 13:08 IST
Steve Smith

IMAGE: Australia’s Steve Smith looks on as he prepares to bat in the nets. Photographs: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB

India are welcome to subject Steve Smith to a bouncer barrage but the batsman is well-equipped to succeed against such strategy, Australia assistant coach Andrew McDonald said on Sunday.

Smith was concussed by a short-pitched delivery from Jofra Archer at Lord's last year and was also bounced out several times by New Zealand speedster Neil Wagner last summer.

 

The top-ranked Test batsman can expect similar treatment from India but McDonald is unfazed by the prospect, pointing out that Smith bounced back from the Lord's concussion with a double century at Old Trafford.

"Even in one-day cricket and T20 cricket, he's been able to score runs with that plan being adopted by opponents," said McDonald.

"So, I don't necessarily see it as a weakness ... they (India) can keep approaching it that way if they want."

Steve Smith

Virat Kohli and his men did try it when Australia played three one-day internationals in India earlier this year, and a repeat of the ploy wouldn't surprise.

"It's going to be a tactic a lot of bowling units will use against our top-line batters, especially with four men out in one-day cricket," McDonald said.

"They've used that tactic before and he's (Smith) done well on it before. I'm suggesting that plan hasn't necessarily worked to its full effect."

India and Australia will clash in the first of the three one-day internationals in Sydney on Friday.

They will also play three Twenty20 matches before a four-Test series gets underway at Adelaide on Dec. 17.

© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

