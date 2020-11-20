News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bereaved Siraj will miss father's funeral

Bereaved Siraj will miss father's funeral

Source: PTI
November 20, 2020 22:06 IST
Mohammed Siraj celebrates with his father Mohammed Ghaus

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with his father Mohammed Ghaus after the 2017 IPL auction. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Pacer Mohammed Siraj, who is in Australia with the Indian squad for the upcoming four-Test series, lost his father Mohammed Ghaus on Friday.

Ghaus was only 53 and lost his battle to a lung ailment.

Coming from a humble background, Ghouse was instrumental in Siraj's growth as a cricketer, supporting his son's ambitions with his limited resources.

 

"Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to Mohammed Siraj & his family, on the loss of his father. The entire RCB family is with you during this difficult time. Stay strong, Miyan," Siraj's IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted.

Siraj won't return for the last rites in Hyderabad due to quarantine protocols.

'My heart goes out to Mohammad Siraj and his family. Life can be cruel. He spoke in the UAE about the joy that his father felt at his performance. I wish him strength,' noted commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

The Indian squad, currently in the middle of a 14-day quarantine period, has been training in isolation on the outskirts of the city of Sydney after arriving to the country on November 13.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

