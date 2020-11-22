News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mayank or Shubhman? Who will open with Dhawan?

Mayank or Shubhman? Who will open with Dhawan?

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 22, 2020 21:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan during India’s nets session. Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Indian team management will think over the ideal opening combination for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, with a toss-up between Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill for the second opener's slot on the cards.

The series starts on November 27.

 

The visiting Indian team has been training for over a week now and while the primary aim is to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, winning the white ball games will certainly increase their confidence.

For skipper Virat Kohli, the key will be to get the combination right in the 50-over games, which are currently low priority going into the next one year with a World Test Championship final spot and the T20 World Cup on their minds.

The last ODI series that India played in New Zealand was a nightmare for the 'Men In Blue' who lost 0-3.

Agarwal played all three games in New Zealand with not much success but that would count for little as it happened eight months back.

With Shubman also in the mix, it will be a call that coach Ravi Shastri and Kohli will have to take considering the SCG pitch and the Australian attack.

Shastri on Sunday had a long one-on-one chat with Gill after the latter's batting session.

"Nothing beats a good conversation about the great game,'' Shastri tweeted with a picture of him and Gill where the Punjab youngster was seen listening to head coach with rapt attention.

There was not much difference in terms of form between Gill and Agarwal in the recently-held IPL. The KKR opener scored 440 runs while KXIP's Agarwal had 418 runs in his kitty.

At least, nine players select themselves in the first XI for the ODIs.

The in-form Shikhar Dhawan, skipper Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul (another opening option), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah are automatic picks.

While Mohammed Shami may start in the first ODI with India's current fastest bowler Navdeep Saini for company, there is a chance that Shardul Thakur may get a look-in if the Indian team management decides to rest one among Shami and Jasprit Bumrah looking at their workload. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
BCCI salute Siraj for putting nation before self
BCCI salute Siraj for putting nation before self
The Kapil Dev interview you must read!
The Kapil Dev interview you must read!
Can this young Indian bounce back in Australia?
Can this young Indian bounce back in Australia?
Ready to bat anywhere: Rohit on Australia tour
Ready to bat anywhere: Rohit on Australia tour
Marginal improvement in Tarun Gogoi's condition
Marginal improvement in Tarun Gogoi's condition
Climate change must be fought holistically: Modi @G20
Climate change must be fought holistically: Modi @G20
Not rebellion, this is call for reform: Azad
Not rebellion, this is call for reform: Azad

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Ready to bat anywhere: Rohit on Australia tour

Ready to bat anywhere: Rohit on Australia tour

Nothing beats a good conversation, says Shastri

Nothing beats a good conversation, says Shastri

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use