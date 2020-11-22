Nothing beats a good conversation, says Shastri

Source:

November 22, 2020 16:39 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ravi Shastri/Twitter

Ravi Shastri, the coach of the Indian cricket team, on Sunday, said that nothing will ever beat having a good conversation on cricket.

Shastri posted a photo of himself having a conversation with batsman Shubman Gill on Twitter and he captioned the post as: "Nothing beats a good conversation about the great game #LoveCricket #AUSvIND".

India and Australia are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests.

India and Australia will first lock horns against each other in ODIs and T20Is and then both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia and India are at the top two spots in the WTC standings.