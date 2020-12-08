News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Superman Sanju saves a six

Superman Sanju saves a six

By HARISH KOTIAN
December 08, 2020 15:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson in action during the final T20I against Australia in Sydney on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Photographs: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
 

Sanju Samson is a specialist wicket-keeper, but he is also brilliant anywhere on the field, as he displayed during the final T20 International at Sydney on Tuesday.

With K L Rahul donning the gloves for India in white ball cricket, Samson has to man the outfield, but even there he is setting some high standards.

Fielding at long-off, the Kerala youngster flung himself full length to his left to catch the ball as Glenn Maxwell hit a lofted shot off pacer Shardul Thakur.

Sanju Samson

He took the catch in mid air, then showed great presence of mind to flick the ball in before he landed on the ground as the momentum carried him over the boundary ropes.

What would have been a six for Maxwell was kept down to just two runs courtesy of Samson's splendid work.

In T20 cricket, which is a game of small margins, who knows how valuable Samson's fielding effort could prove to be!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
MLB gives 'baseball twist' to Team India's jersey
MLB gives 'baseball twist' to Team India's jersey
On This Day: Sehwag smashed ODI double century
On This Day: Sehwag smashed ODI double century
Anushka congratulates 'love' Kohli on T20 series win
Anushka congratulates 'love' Kohli on T20 series win
PHOTOS: Australia vs India, 3rd T20I
PHOTOS: Australia vs India, 3rd T20I
Farmers to meet Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 pm today
Farmers to meet Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 pm today
How yoga helped Ira Dubey stay fit
How yoga helped Ira Dubey stay fit
'Divya was going through emotional stress'
'Divya was going through emotional stress'

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

The man who has helped improve India's batting...

The man who has helped improve India's batting...

The many moods of Rohit Sharma

The many moods of Rohit Sharma

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use