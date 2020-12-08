Superman Sanju saves a six

December 08, 2020 15:37 IST

IMAGE: Sanju Samson in action during the final T20I against Australia in Sydney on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Photographs: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Sanju Samson is a specialist wicket-keeper, but he is also brilliant anywhere on the field, as he displayed during the final T20 International at Sydney on Tuesday.

With K L Rahul donning the gloves for India in white ball cricket, Samson has to man the outfield, but even there he is setting some high standards.

Fielding at long-off, the Kerala youngster flung himself full length to his left to catch the ball as Glenn Maxwell hit a lofted shot off pacer Shardul Thakur.

He took the catch in mid air, then showed great presence of mind to flick the ball in before he landed on the ground as the momentum carried him over the boundary ropes.

What would have been a six for Maxwell was kept down to just two runs courtesy of Samson's splendid work.

In T20 cricket, which is a game of small margins, who knows how valuable Samson's fielding effort could prove to be!