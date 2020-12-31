Rohit has just got the engine started

December 31, 2020 16:04 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma undergoes a practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Photograph: Kind courtesy, BCCI/Instagram

Rohit Sharma wasted no time getting back to business as he underwent a practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Rohit joined the Indian team on Wednesday after completing a mandatory 14-day quarantine as he looks to set to play in the third Test, starting in Sydney on January 7.

'The Hitman is here and has just got the engine started!' BCCI captioned the pictures of Rohit taking some catches on Instagram.

Rohit, who spent the last two weeks in quarantine in Sydney, must have been keen to get back to action.

India's star batsman was the only one among the Indians to report for practice. The rest of the squad took a two-day break following their victory in the MCG Test.

Rohit will undergo a fitness test before a decision is taken on his inclusion for the Sydney Test, confirmed Head Coach Ravi Shastri.

'We will have a chat with him to see where he is placed physically because he has been in quarantine for the last couple of weeks. Also got to see how he feels before we take the call,' said Shastri.

Rohit is likely to replace Mayank Agarwal at the top or take Hanuma Vihari's place in the middle order.