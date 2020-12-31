News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit has just got the engine started

Rohit has just got the engine started

By HARISH KOTIAN
December 31, 2020 16:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma undergoes a practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Photograph: Kind courtesy, BCCI/Instagram
 

Rohit Sharma wasted no time getting back to business as he underwent a practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Rohit joined the Indian team on Wednesday after completing a mandatory 14-day quarantine as he looks to set to play in the third Test, starting in Sydney on January 7.

'The Hitman is here and has just got the engine started!' BCCI captioned the pictures of Rohit taking some catches on Instagram.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit, who spent the last two weeks in quarantine in Sydney, must have been keen to get back to action.

India's star batsman was the only one among the Indians to report for practice. The rest of the squad took a two-day break following their victory in the MCG Test.

Rohit will undergo a fitness test before a decision is taken on his inclusion for the Sydney Test, confirmed Head Coach Ravi Shastri.

'We will have a chat with him to see where he is placed physically because he has been in quarantine for the last couple of weeks. Also got to see how he feels before we take the call,' said Shastri.

Rohit is likely to replace Mayank Agarwal at the top or take Hanuma Vihari's place in the middle order.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Rohit misses daughter's birthday; Hardik is all smiles
Rohit misses daughter's birthday; Hardik is all smiles
Sana-Dada define dad-daughter goals
Sana-Dada define dad-daughter goals
PHOTOS: Joyous India fans at the MCG!
PHOTOS: Joyous India fans at the MCG!
Recipe: Bring in 2021 with this amazing dessert
Recipe: Bring in 2021 with this amazing dessert
Guess who's holidaying in Kerala?
Guess who's holidaying in Kerala?
Dry run for Covid vaccination in all states on Jan 2
Dry run for Covid vaccination in all states on Jan 2
Kerala assembly passes resolution against farm laws
Kerala assembly passes resolution against farm laws

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat?

Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat?

Gavaskar picks Mayank-Rohit as openers

Gavaskar picks Mayank-Rohit as openers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use