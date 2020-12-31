Rohit misses daughter's birthday; Hardik is all smiles

December 31, 2020 11:25 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira is 2. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma missed his daughter's second birthday while Hardik Pandya celebrated his son completing five months on Wednesday.

Samaira Sharma turned two on Wednesday, December 30, but her daddy missed the special day as he is away in Australia.

Rohit, who completed his quarantine, joined the Indian team on Wednesday for the last two matches of the four Test series.

'Can't believe my patutie is two already Happy happy birthday,' Rohit said on Instagram.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with wife Natasa and son Agastya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram



Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya were all smiles as they celebrated little Agastya's fifth month birthday on Wednesday.

'5 months to our boy @natasastankovic__ we are so blessed,' Hardik captioned the picture.