'Why? Why? Why? That's an irresponsible shot'

January 16, 2021 17:10 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma bats on Day 2 of the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, January 16, 2020. Photograph: Jono Searle/Getty Images

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar came down heavily on Rohit Sharma for throwing his wicket away with a reckless shot on Day 2 of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

Rohit stroked a fluent 44 from 74 balls, with six fours, before he came down the track and tried to loft Nathan Lyon but ended up holing out a simple catch to Mitchell Starc at long-on.

'Why? Why? Why? That is an unbelievable shot. That's an irresponsible shot. There is a fielder at long-on, there is a fielder there at deep square leg. You have just hit a boundary a couple of balls earlier, why would you play that shot?

'You are a senior player, there is no excuse, absolutely no excuse for that shot. An unneccessary wicket, gifted away. Total unneccessary,' Gavaskar declarred while doing the commentary for Channel 7.

After fellow opener Shubman Gill had perished early, caught in the slips off pacer Pat Cummins for seven, Rohit had got the innings back on track with his positive approach.

His wicket affected India's momentum and helped Australia seize the initiative before rain washed out the entire post-tea session.

Rohit's dismissal was reminiscent of his downfall to the same bowler two years ago in the Adelaide Test.

Batting at No 6, Rohit had hit 37 with two fours and three sixes, before he gave Lyon the charge and tried to heave it across the line on the leg side but was caught by Marcus Harris at deep square leg.

India scored only two runs after Rohit's wicket as Captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara played with utmost caution, to steer the visitors to 62/2 in 26 overs when play was abandoned early because of rain.