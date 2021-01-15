News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Waugh, Warne want Pant to 'Zip it'

Waugh, Warne want Pant to 'Zip it'

By Rediff Cricket
January 15, 2021 17:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant was chirpy as usual from behind the stumps. Photograph: Jono Searle/Getty Images
 

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was front and centre in discussions with under-fire Australian batter Matthew Wade on Day 1 of the fourth Test at the Gabba.

Pant, chirpy as usual from behind the stumps, began to grate with the Aussies in the commentary box -- yes, one of whom had some foul-mouthed things to say about Marnus Labuschagne when he thought the mic was off during the SCG Test.

Mark Waugh and Shane Warne wanted Pant to 'zip it' and allow the batsman to concentrate.

'I don't have a problem with the 'keeper talking, but not when the bowler is about to bowl. You've got to zip it then,' Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

'Rishabh Pant has a smile on his face, he's having a laugh with his team-mates around the bat. But if the bowler is starting to come in, that's the time to just zip it and let the batsman concentrate,' Warne added.

Pant caused a short delay in play when he continued to chatter as Washington Sundar was preparing to bowl before tea.

Wade, who has been involved in banter with Pant in the Melbourne and Sydney Tests, waited for the wicket-keeper to stop his chatter before he faced up to the off-spinner.

'I think the umpire has got to take some control in these situations. It's out of the players' hands, the umpires have got to control the game out there,' Waugh said.

'If it starts getting too much or it's holding up play you've got to get the standards right out there if you're umpiring,' the younger Waugh added.

It's a bit rich for Waugh and Warne to be lofty bearers of cricketing standards -- didn't the duo reportedly accept money (external link from an Indian bookie way back in 1994-1995?

Just last month, Warne was slammed for a racial slur about Pujara.

And did Waugh and Warne have a problem when the Aussies, led by Skipper Tim Paine, sledged the Indians on day five of the SCG Test as victory slipped out of their hands?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Pace ace Natarajan creates record with Test debut
Pace ace Natarajan creates record with Test debut
From net bowlers to Test debut!
From net bowlers to Test debut!
Marnus Labuschagne still hungry after Gabba ton
Marnus Labuschagne still hungry after Gabba ton
Plea against WhatsApp privacy policy: HC judge recuses
Plea against WhatsApp privacy policy: HC judge recuses
China, not Pakistan, is now India's Enemy No 1
China, not Pakistan, is now India's Enemy No 1
9 victims of sexual abuse by ex-BJP leader identified
9 victims of sexual abuse by ex-BJP leader identified
Don't test our patience: Army chief to China
Don't test our patience: Army chief to China

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

SHOCKING! Siraj abused at Gabba

SHOCKING! Siraj abused at Gabba

Will Saini bowl the first over tomorrow?

Will Saini bowl the first over tomorrow?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use