PICS: Australia vs India, 4th Test, Day 2

Images from Day 2 of the fourth Test between Australia and India, at the Gabba, on Saturday.

IMAGE: India pacer Shardul Thakur celebrates after dismissing Tim Paine during Day 2 of the fourth Test against Australia, at the Gabba, in Brisbane, on Saturday. Photograph: Jono Searle/Getty Images

India's rookie bowlers put up a lion-hearted effort to bowl out Australia for 369 before lunch on Day 2 of the fourth Test, at the Gabba, in Brisbane, on Saturday.

Shardul Thakur (3/94) and debutants Washington Sundar (3/89) and Thangarasu Natarajan (3/78) effected a mini lower-middle-order collapse during the morning session to knock over five wickets for 95 runs.

IMAGE: Cameron Green is bowed by Washington Sundar. Photograph: Jono Searle/Getty Images

For an attack as thin on experience as India, the effort in adverse times can only be commended. India lost five main bowlers through the three Test series and were forced to hand Test debuts to Natarajan and Sundar.

Nathan Lyon (24 off 22 balls) and Mitchell Starc (20 off 35 balls) counter-attacked the inexperienced Indian attack with a brisk 39-run partnership to take Australia past the 350-run mark.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur appeals for the wicket of Pat Cummins. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Going by statistics, Australia have never lost a Test match at the Gabba after scoring 350 in the first innings.

Resuming at 274 for 5, Tim Paine (50) and Cameron Green (47) extended their stand to 98 before the home team encountered a mini-collapse.

Thakur bowled a fuller delivery that shaped away and Paine's lazy drive, without going to the pitch of the delivery, saw Rohit Sharma take a regulation catch at second slip.

Paine was just getting into the groove with some good drives when Thakur provided the breakthrough.

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon is bowled by Washington Sundar. Photograph: Jono Searle/Getty Images

With the partnership broken, Green probably lost his concentration as he played for the turn to an angled delivery from Sundar which straightened after pitching and breached through his defences.

Pat Cummins (2) was adjudged leg before to a fuller delivery from Thakur as Australia slumped from 311 for five to 315 for eight.

However, Starc and Lyon, playing his 100th Test match, threw their bats around and Thakur, getting a touch greedy, started bowling short which wasn't as ineffective as it would be for bowlers with pace above 140 clicks.

Sundar bowled Lyon round his legs to get his third scalp and Natarajan finished it off by knocking Josh Hazlewood's off-stump.