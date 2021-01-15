News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SHOCKING! Siraj abused at Gabba

SHOCKING! Siraj abused at Gabba

By Rediff Cricket
January 15, 2021 16:10 IST
Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj was called a 'bloody grub' as he stood near the boundary. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
 

Young pacer Mohammed Siraj was reportedly targeted by abusive members of the Gabba crowd on the first day of the fourth Test, less than a week after he was the target of alleged racist abuse during the Sydney Test.

Siraj was called a 'bloody grub' as he stood near the boundary.

There are reports that debutant Washington Sundar was also abused by the same group of spectators.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, both Siraj and Sundar were repeatedly labelled 'grubs' by a group of spectators.

'The guys behind me have been calling... shouting... both Washington and Siraj grubs,' the SMH quotes a spectator named Kate.

'It started targeted at Siraj and it was a chant similar to the SCG one' ('Que Shiraz, Shiraz' to the tune of Que Sera, Sera).

'But this time it was Siraj. I suspect it's not a coincidence that it's Siraj being targeted post the SCG stuff.'

Six men were ejected from the third Test at the SCG after Siraj complained of being racially abused while fielding on the boundary.

Umpires Paul Wilson and Paul Reiffel stopped play as attempts were made to identify those behind the remarks.

After almost 10 minutes, New South Wales policemen moved in.

Cricket Australia has promised strongest action against the offenders and unreservedly apologised to the Indian team.

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

