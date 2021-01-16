News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Krunal, Hardik Pandya's father passes away

Krunal, Hardik Pandya's father passes away

Source: ANI
January 16, 2021 10:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya with his father

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with his father. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya left the bio-bubble created for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Vadodara following the demise of his father.

 

The all-rounder wanted to be with his family in this moment of grief.

It is unlikely that he will return to play for Baroda in the ongoing domestic T20 tournament.

"Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy. Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal," Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi told ANI.

In the three matches he played in the Syed Mushtaq tournament he took four wickets.

In the first match against Uttarakhand he also scored 76 runs.

Baroda have won all their matches and are at the top of the Elite Group C.

Hardik Pandya, his brother, is not playing the tournament, but training for the upcoming white-ball series against England.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
I am ready to bowl even 40-50 overs: Washington Sundar
I am ready to bowl even 40-50 overs: Washington Sundar
Waugh, Warne want Pant to 'Zip it'
Waugh, Warne want Pant to 'Zip it'
Marnus Labuschagne still hungry after Gabba ton
Marnus Labuschagne still hungry after Gabba ton
Gullak 2 review
Gullak 2 review
Pence congratulates Harris, offers full co-operation
Pence congratulates Harris, offers full co-operation
Bharat Biotech has two more Covid vaccines in pipeline
Bharat Biotech has two more Covid vaccines in pipeline
Let ex-servicemen partner farmers in agri cooperatives
Let ex-servicemen partner farmers in agri cooperatives

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

PICS: Australia vs India, 4th Test, Day 2

PICS: Australia vs India, 4th Test, Day 2

Why Team India has so many injuries...

Why Team India has so many injuries...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use