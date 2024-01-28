News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India 'A' crush England Lions by innings and 16 runs

India 'A' crush England Lions by innings and 16 runs

Source: PTI
January 28, 2024 00:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England Lions

Photograph: Kind courtesy England Cricket/X

A fine all-round performance powered India 'A' to an innings and 16-run win over England Lions in the second 'unofficial Test' in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The win also helped the hosts take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The hosts dismissed England Lions for 321 in their second innings with Arshdeep Singh (2/62) and Yash Dayal (1/37) claiming the wickets of overnight batters Ollie Robinson (85) and Tom Lawes (32) respectively to complete the win.

 

Starting the day at 304/8, England Lions' resistance lasted just 5.2 overs as Arshdeep had Robinson caught by wicketkeeper Upendra Yadav in the 88th over.

Lawes added 14 runs to his overnight score of 18 before Dayal got rid of him with Akash Deep taking the catch.

Sarfaraz Khan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 161-run knock which steered India 'A' to 489 in their first innings. Devdutt Padikkal too flourished with the bat, making 105.

Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar was the other star performer as he claimed his 22nd five-wicket haul to put India 'A' on the cusp of the win. Akash Deep snapped six wickets in total to contribute to the team's cause.

The first unofficial Test ended in a draw.

The two teams will face off in the third and final match starting February 1.

Brief Scores:

England Lions 152 and 321 allout in 90.2 overs (Ollie Robinson 85, Tom Lawes 32; Saurabh Kumar 5/104, Akash Deep 2/57).

India A: 489 in 111.1 overs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bumrah's reverse swing heroics leave England stunned
Bumrah's reverse swing heroics leave England stunned
India's bowling coach reveals plan to tame England
India's bowling coach reveals plan to tame England
Can England pull off an epic comeback against India?
Can England pull off an epic comeback against India?
Tchouameni lifts Real to top of LaLiga; Bayern wins
Tchouameni lifts Real to top of LaLiga; Bayern wins
FA Cup: Luton knock out Everton; Ipswich stunned
FA Cup: Luton knock out Everton; Ipswich stunned
Kerala Guv gets Z+ cover after roadside standoff
Kerala Guv gets Z+ cover after roadside standoff
AAP claims BJP offering Rs 25 crore to 7 of its MLAs
AAP claims BJP offering Rs 25 crore to 7 of its MLAs

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Pope's heroics rewrite the rules of batting in India

Pope's heroics rewrite the rules of batting in India

Ranji: Jagadeesan's triple ton, Tiwary's ton dominate

Ranji: Jagadeesan's triple ton, Tiwary's ton dominate

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances