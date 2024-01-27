News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah's reverse swing heroics leave England stunned

Bumrah's reverse swing heroics leave England stunned

Source: PTI
January 27, 2024 20:36 IST
All-weather Jasprit Bumrah's ability to get reverse swing leaves Joe Root, Paras Mhambrey gushing

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ben Duckett and Joe Root in the middle session of the day. Photograph: BCCI

Amid the focus on spinners, pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday made a statement of his skills bagging two crucial wickets that helped India keep pace with England on the third day of the first Test in Hyderabad.

In a dazzling display of skill and ability to extract reverse swing, Bumrah dismissed Ben Duckett and Joe Root in the middle session of the day.

India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey was stating the obvious when he rated Bumrah as an all-weather bowler.

 

"Bumrah was bowling very well and was moving the ball both ways. That's the quality he has. He is a special bowler and we have seen what he can do in overseas conditions.

He has not played much (Test) cricket in India. Every time he turns up, he gives his best. It's pure skills," he said.

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Joe Root was all admiration for Bumrah's impressive skill sets. Photograph: BCCI

Mhambrey, however, said Bumrah's influence percolates to the dressing room too as one of the lead thinkers.

"The dressing room conversations he has, the energy he brings on to the field…he is a part of the discussion when the captain and support staff are around, he's right there with all suggestions," said Mhambrey.

Root was all admiration for Bumrah's impressive skill sets and said his dismissal was a big moment in the context of this Test match.

"It's what you'd expect from a Test match, and a big moment in the game. I was disappointed not to get through it (Bumrah's spell). You know that for four or five overs he will charge in and throw everything at us."

"So, you recognise that as a big moment in the game. One of my frustrations was to not still be there at the back end of it, but he's a quality bowler with a huge amount of skill and pace," said Root.

The former England captain was also excited at the prospect of keeping his on-field rivalry with Bumrah throughout this five-match series.

"So, 1-0 to him, although 1-1 actually as I got him out earlier. I'm sure that this battle will continue throughout the series," he added.

Later, Mhambrey also allayed any concerns over Bumrah's fitness.

The pacer was seen taking some pills towards the fag end of the day, and Mhambrey attributed it to cramps.

