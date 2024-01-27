Ranji: Jagadeesan's triple ton, Tiwary's ton dominate the day

Jagadeesan hits triple ton as TN take complete control against Chandigarh

IMAGE: Nitish Rana celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Narayan Jagadeesan followed up his double ton in the previous game with a magnificent triple century to help Tamil Nadu declare their first innings at a massive 610 for 4 on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Chandigarh in Valsad Saturday.

The 28-year-old Jagadeesan struck 321 off 403 balls with the help of 23 fours and five sixes after beginning the day on 108 as TN took complete control of the match.

Two other batters, Pradosh Ranjan Paul (105) and Baba Indrajith (123) also hit centuries as TN took a massive 499 first innings lead. Chandigarh were bowled out for 111 in 47 overs.

TN had made 221 for 1 in 41 overs on first day. They added 389 runs and declared at 610 for 4 in 126.1 overs to shut the door on Chandigarh.

Jagadeesan, the opening batter and wicketkeeper, had made unbeaten 245 in TN's first innings in their innings and 129 run win over Railways in their previous game.

In their second innings, Chandigarh were 1 for no loss in two overs. They were trailing by 498 runs with two days remaining.

Brief scores:

In Coimbatore: Chandigarh 111 and 1 for no loss in two overs vs Tamil Nadu 610 for 4 declared in 126.1 overs (Narayan Jagadeesan 321, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 105, Baba Indrajith 123; Arpit Pannu 2/96)

In Valsad: Railways 313 and 110 for 2 in 26.3 overs (Vivek Singh 53, Suraj Ahuja 49 batting) vs Gujarat 198 all out in 61.4 overs (Umang Kumar 68, Siddharth Desai 52; Yuvraj Singh 5/32)

In Agartala: Karnataka 241 all out in 78.4 overs (Mayank Agarwal 51, Kishan Bedare 62, Vijaykumar Vyshak 50; Manisankar Murasingh 4/35, Rana Dutta 3/32) vs Tripura 198 for 9 in 79 overs (Bikramjit Debnath 57 batting; Vasuki Koushik 4/34)

In Porvorim: Goa 104 and 72 for 6 in 26 overs vs Punjab 190 all out in 65 overs.

Lovekesh''s maiden first-class ton puts Services on drivers'' seat against Saurashtra

Lovekesh Bansal slammed a maiden first-class ton as Services amassed 466 for six in their first innings against defending champions Saurashtra on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group A match,in New Delhi.

The 28-year-old left-handed batter produced 15 hits to the fence during his unbeaten 385-ball innings, adding an unfinished 132 runs with Arjun Sharma (53 not out) to put Services on the drivers' seat.

Starting at 279 for four, Shubham Rohilla added another 10 runs en route to his 153 before being dismissed by Ankur Panwar with Vishvaraj Jadeja taking the catch.

The other overnight batter Lovekesh then took the onus on himself, adding 35 first with Pulkit Narang (10) and the forming an unconquered alliance with Arjun at the Palam Ground.

Saurashtra used as many as eight bowlers as they toiled all day, albeit, without much success as Lovekesh and Arjun blunted their attack with their dogged defence.

Arjun had nine fours in his 203-run innings.

Ankur Panwar (1/69) and DA Jadeja (2/131) were the only bowlers to take a wicket each during the day.

Vidarbha take 220-run lead



At Ranchi, Vidarbha produced an improved show on the second day as they dismissed Jharkhand for 150 and then reached 166 for one in their second innings to take a 220-run lead.

Aditya Sarwate (4/22) was the top bowler for Vidarbha while Umesh Yadav (2/48) and Aditya Thakare (2/33) scalped two each and Akshay Wakhare (1/14) took one.

Dhruv Shorey (63 not out) and Atharva Taide (84 not) were at the crease at stumps.

Brief scores:

Services: 466 for 6 in 176 overs (Shubham Rohilla 153, Lovekesh Bansal 140; Parth Bhut 2/83, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 2/131) against Saurashtra.

Vidarbha 204 & 166 for 1 in 40 overs (Atharva Taide 84 not out; Supriyo Chakraborty 1/14) vs Jharkhand 150 allout in 51.2 overs (Kumar Suraj 57, Anukul Roy 51; Aditya Sarwate 4/22).

Haryana 195 allout in 63.3 overs (Rahul Tewatia 64; Pradeep Dadhe 5/48) vs Maharashtra 194 allout in 58 overs (Dhanraj Shinde 50; Sumit Kumar 3/47).

Manipur 159 & 21-0 vs Rajasthan 399 for 6 declared (Mahipal Lomror 117, Kunal Singh Rathore 156; Bishworjit Konthoujam 4/68).

Manoj Tiwary piles up another ton as Bengal dominate Assam

Skipper Manoj Tiwary's 100 was among the highlights for rampant Bengal who reduced Assam to 99/8 on the second day after piling up 405 in their Ranji Trophy Group A contest, in Guwahati.

Tiwary, who became only the fourth Bengal player to score 10,000 runs for his state on the opening day, resumed at 68 not out and piled up his 30th first-class ton, making 100 off 264 balls with nine fours.

However, the veteran Anustup Majumdar could only add five runs to his overnight total as he was dismissed for 125 (253 balls, 16 fours).

The 39-year-old Tiwary's effort took Bengal to a strong 405 in the first essay, with their total getting a further push by half-centuries from Karan Lal (52) and Suraj Sidhu Jaiswal (52), who both added 74 for the eighth wicket.

Bengal bowlers then got into the act here at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara to dismantle Assam.

Denish Das's 50 and Saahil Jain's unbeaten 36 notwithstanding, Mohammad Kaif (3/32), Jaiswal (3/25) and Ankit Mishra (2/22) left Assam reeling at 99/8 at stumps, still a massive 306 runs behind in the first innings.



Mumbai conceded 126 run lead against Uttar Pradesh



It was not a happy homecoming for Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium with the Ajinkya Rahane-led side conceding a huge 126-run lead in the first innings to visitors Uttar Pradesh on the second day.

UP captain Nitish Rana smacked a 120-ball 106 (12 fours, 5 sixes) and Samarth Singh's 63 (107 balls, 8 fours) powered them to 324 in reply to Mumbai's moderate 198.

Royston Dias (3/54) and Shivam Dube (3/32) shared six wickets between them but could not stop UP from gaining advantage.

In reply, Jay Bista (15 not out) and Bhupen Lalwani (9 not out) ensured Mumbai remained unscathed at stumps, trailing by another 102 runs in the second essay.

At Patna, hosts Bihar were bolstered by Sakibul Gani's 120 not out (199 balls, 13 fours, 2 sixes) and fifties from Piyush Singh (51) and Bipin Saurabh (60).

Bihar were ahead by 43 runs against Kerala.

At the Moin ul Haq Stadium, Bihar were dominant on the first day despite Shreyas Gopal's resistance, who was eventually dismissed for 137 with his contribution rescuing Kerala to a large extent.

Bihar reached 270/5 in reply to Kerala's 227.

India batter Hanuma Vihari missed a double century as he was dismissed for 183 (347 balls, 21 fours, 3 sixes), with his knock pushing Andhra to a huge first-innings score of 431 against Chhattisgarh despite a fine 7/75 from Ravi Kiran.

In their reply at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Chhattisgarh reached 118/3 when stumps were drawn as they trailed by another 313 runs in the first innings.

Brief scores:

At Guwahati: Bengal 405 in 131.4 overs (Anustup Majumdar 125, Manoj Tiwary 100, Karan Lal 52, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 52; Mukhtar Hussain 4/86) lead Assam 99/8 in 34 overs (Denish Das 50; Mohammad Kaif 3/32, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 3/25) by 306 runs.

At Mumbai: Mumbai 198 and 24/0 in 9 overs (Jay Bista 15*) trail Uttar Pradesh 324 in 81.5 overs (Samarth Singh 63, Nitish Rana 106; Royston Dias 3/52, Shivam Dube 3/32) by 102 runs.

At Patna: Kerala 227 in 74.3 overs (Shreyas Gopal 137; Veer Pratap Singh 3/26, Himanshu Singh 4/63) trail Bihar 270/5 in 73 overs (Piyush Singh 51, Sakibul Gani 120*, Bipin Saurabh 60; Akhin Sathar 2/40) by 43 runs.

At Ranchi: Andhra 431 in 122.5 overs (Hanuma Vihari 183, Ricky Bhui 120; Ravi Kiran 7/75) lead Chhattisgarh 118/3 in 42 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 38, Amandeep Khare 28*; Girinath Reddy 2/35) by 313 runs.

Five of Delhi's top six batters dismissed for duck before Himmat ton

Delhi descended into hall of infamy on Saturday as five of their top six batters got out for ducks, making the scoreboard at the PCA Stadium unsightly in a Ranji Trophy Group D match against Uttarakhand in Mohali.

Continuing their winter of woes, Delhi's second innings began in the worst possible manner as their first four batters were back in the dressing room without opening their account.

Skipper Himmat Singh, however, averted a bigger disaster for Delhi with a spectacular, counterattacking 109 and, in the company of Lakshay Thareja (36 batting), lifted the team to 145/5 after they had lost five wickets with just 11 runs on the board in their second dig.

Vaibhav Kandpal, slotted at number six in the Delhi batting line-up, too was dismissed for nought.

Playing the lone ranger, Himmat found the fence 16 times and cleared it once while getting his runs off just 91 balls.

The duo of Himmat and Thareja added 134 runs for the sixth wicket, helping Delhi avoid more embarrassment a day after the team's best batter Ayush Badoni, who is going through a rough patch, was asked to stay back in the team hotel at the behest of powerful officials, who wanted to teach the "IPL star" a lesson.

Doing the bulk of the damage for Uttarakhand was Deepak Dhapola (4/43), who bagged a hat-trick to leave Delhi tottering at zero for three.

Thanks to Himmat and Thareja's efforts, Delhi were ahead by 53 runs at stumps on the second day.

This was after Uttarakhand batters responded with 239 in reply to Delhi's first-innings total of 147.

Resuming on their overnight score of 98 for four, Uttarakhand found their man in the seasoned Aditya Tare, who top-scored for the team with 83 off 114 balls while hitting 10 boundaries.

Tare found an able ally in Swapnil Singh, who chipped in with an useful 47 as Uttarakhand ended their first innings with a significant lead of 92 runs, opening up possibilities for an outright win with plenty of time left in the match.

Avneesh Sudha (64) could add just nine runs to his overnight score of 55 before being bowled by pacer Navdeep Saini, who was Delhi's most successful bowler on the day with figures of 4/57 in 15 overs, while off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen picked 3/57.



Brief scores:

Delhi: 147 and 145/5 in 33 overs (Himmat Singh 109 batting; Deepak Dhapola 4/43)

Uttarakhand 1st innings: 239 all out in 69.1 overs (Aditya Tare 83; Navdeep Saini 4/57).



At Cuttack

Odisha: 138 and 157/3 in 44 overs (Sandeep Pattnaik 78, Govinda Poddar 41)

Himachal Pradesh 1st innings: 176 all out in 62.4 overs (Biplab Samantray 3/30).

At Puducherry:

Madhya Pradesh: 238 and 49/2 in 23 overs

Puducherry 1st innings: 100 all out in 55.4 overs (Saransh Jain 5/22, Kumar Kartikeya 4/32).



At Vadodara

Jammu and Kashmir 1st innings: 457 all out in 122.1 overs (Vivrant Sharma 139, Shubham Pundir 172; Atit Sheth 5/88)

Baroda 1st innings: 177/4 in 49.3 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 79; Umar Nazir Mir 3/39).