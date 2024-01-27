News
India's bowling coach reveals plan to tame England's lead

India's bowling coach reveals plan to tame England's lead

Source: PTI
January 27, 2024 19:00 IST
We are not putting any pressure on ourselves by setting any target: Paras Mhambrey

Team India

IMAGE: After conceding a hefty 190-run first innings lead, England redeemed themselves in the second dig making 316 for six to move ahead by 126 runs. Photograph: BCCI

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said on Saturday that the team is not worried over the size of target despite England establishing a handy second innings lead on the third day of the first Test in Hyderabad.

After conceding a hefty 190-run first innings lead, England redeemed themselves in the second dig making 316 for six to move ahead by 126 runs riding on Ollie Pope's unbeaten hundred.

"We are not looking at any particular target (to chase) as I said the objective is to come tomorrow morning and get early wickets and limit their total.

"We are not putting any pressure on ourselves by setting any target. We just want to bowl in the right areas to extract turn and bounce from the wicket," Mhambrey said in his post-day press meet.

 

Mhambrey based his confidence on the fact that the turn on the pitch is easy to negate as it is not of the sharp kind.

"If you look at the way the game has progressed over the last few days from the first session, the amount of turn the ball has taken, I think it got better in the second innings. I think it is going to get a bit better on the slower side (tomorrow)."

"There will be some turn but it is not the usual turn you see in the Indian sub-continental wickets, the sharp turn when the game progresses. There is a little turn but not as challenging," he noted.

Mhambrey said the Indian bowlers were aware of the 'Bazball' tactics the England batters would employ and they were ready to face it even prior to this series.

"We knew prior to the series the way England played over the last couple of years and the kind of approach they had to Test cricket. We were expecting them to come here with that aggression and play those kinds of shots."

"But credit goes to them for playing those shots and some of the shots Pope played were very brave, and playing those shots consistently can put the opposition under pressure," he elaborated.

The former India pacer also admitted that England batters, especially Pope, was brave to take on Indian bowlers at the right time.

"It does happen as the batsmen start to access different areas. It is going to be a challenge. Pope accessed the square leg area and the reverse sweep as well. They took on the attack when it was really needed.

"Sometimes it happens because someone like him who plays these kinds of shots consistently does get the bowlers under pressure in terms of variations of the line. But we need to be patient with lines and hope to get a wicket," said Mhambrey. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
