News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ignored for India Tests, Zampa eyes ODI World Cup

Ignored for India Tests, Zampa eyes ODI World Cup

Source: PTI
January 14, 2023 13:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Adam Zampa

IMAGE: Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa is yet to take a call on his Test career, as his priority right now is the ODI World Cup in India later this year and next year's T20 World Cup in the US and Caribbean islands. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

A disappointed Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa feels he may need to look beyond revival of his red ball career after being ignored for the four-Test series in India.

For next month's India tour, national selection chairman George Bailey and coach Andrew McDonald opted for Queensland leg-spinner Mitch Swepson as their only option.

 

The other spinners in the side are Ashton Agar, uncapped Todd Murphy and veteran Nathan Lyon.

"I'm very disappointed, I would love to have been on it. I thought with the way that I've been going in international cricket in particular that this was going to be my opportunity (to play Test cricket)," Zampa was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"And that was the messaging I got six weeks ago as well that this was going to be very good chance I could potentially be on it but now that I'm not, I'm very flat about it and it's time to just move on from it.

"I was really excited to potentially be on this tour … and the messaging was that my style of bowling might have been handy over there. But I think potentially last minute that was a change of mind," he added.

Zampa said he is yet to take a call on his Test career as his priority right now is the ODI World Cup in India later this year and next year's T20 World Cup in the US and Caribbean islands.

"I'm not going to close the door completely to red-ball cricket," the 30-year-old said.

"But life is always about balance and I've got a family and these white-ball tours and World Cups that are coming up. So I've got to try and think about what's best for my body and myself and my family.

"It's two years until the next subcontinent tour, that's a long way away and I've got two white-ball World Cups to concentrate on before that."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi hospitalised, placed on oxygen
Ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi hospitalised, placed on oxygen
Shaw called up for New Zealand T20s; No Rohit, Kohli
Shaw called up for New Zealand T20s; No Rohit, Kohli
Kishan, SKY picked for first 2 Aus Tests; Bumrah out
Kishan, SKY picked for first 2 Aus Tests; Bumrah out
Filmmaker Onir's Lit Fest talk cancelled over threats
Filmmaker Onir's Lit Fest talk cancelled over threats
Grenades, traces of blood found in house of 2 suspects
Grenades, traces of blood found in house of 2 suspects
Harry & Meghan: Extremely One-Sided
Harry & Meghan: Extremely One-Sided
Ashok Leyland's telematics is a next gen solution
Ashok Leyland's telematics is a next gen solution

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Will India tinker with bowling in dead rubber vs SL?

Will India tinker with bowling in dead rubber vs SL?

Why Rahul Skipped New Zealand Series

Why Rahul Skipped New Zealand Series

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances