Ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi hospitalised, placed on oxygen

Ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi hospitalised, placed on oxygen

Last updated on: January 14, 2023 11:08 IST


Lalit Modi returned to London from Mexico after three weeks of imprisonment

IMAGE: Former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi said he returned to London on Friday after three weeks of imprisonment in Mexico. Photograph: lalitkmodi/Instagram

Lalit Modi was admitted to hospital after a corona infection and pneumonia attack, and placed on external oxygen support.

The former IPL chairman gave the information on Instagram.

 

Modi said he was infected with Covid twice in two weeks and had 'profound pneumonia', after which he is hospitalized.

Along with the news of his hospitalization he posted the picture above.

"After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave.

"Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and a superstar super-efficient son who did so much for me back in London. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately, still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug,' he said on Friday.

He also revealed that he was brought from Mexico to London after three weeks of imprisonment.

AGENCIES
