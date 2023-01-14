News
Why Rahul Skipped New Zealand Series

Why Rahul Skipped New Zealand Series

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 14, 2023 09:37 IST
IMAGE: Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram
 

With K L Rahul taking a break from the white ball home series against New Zealand, it is all but confirmed that the batter is all set to tie the knot later this month.

As per reports, Rahul and Athiya Shetty will exchange wedding vows on January 23 at the actress's parents Mana and Suniel Shetty's bungalow in Khandala, Maharashtra.

IMAGE: Axar Patel with Meha Patel. Photograph: Axar Patel/Instagram

Team-mate Axar Patel is also set to marry girlfriend Meha Patel. The couple got engaged on Axar's birthday, January 20, last year and are likely to get married on the same date. 'K L Rahul and Axar Patel were unavailable for the New Zealand home series due to family commitments,' BCCI stated.

Rahul and Axar were not picked for the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand, starting on January 18.

REDIFF CRICKET
