If we fight hard, there will be...: Lara's message to WI

IMAGE: Brian Lara praised the Caribbean side's remarkable comeback in the match after a difficult start. Photograph: BCCI

West Indies legend Brian Lara has poured his heart out after witnessing his team’s spirited fightback against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, praising their resilience and urging more guidance from cricketing greats.

Lara praised the Caribbean side's remarkable comeback in the match after a difficult start.

After being bowled out for 248 in their first innings, the West Indies responded strongly in the second, amassing 390 runs with brilliant centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope. Their effort set India a fourth-innings target of 121, demonstrating the team’s determination and skill.

Lara, present in Delhi as part of the West Indies contingent, took to Instagram to share an emotional note reflecting on his time with the team and his hopes for the future of West Indies cricket.

"Firstly, I want to express with great humility what an honour it was to be called upon to represent West Indies cricket at such a crucial time," Lara wrote. "I understand the current struggle and the restrictive financial situation, but like our players are showing presently, if we fight hard and believe in the cause, there will be a light shining at the end of the tunnel to take us through it all."

IMAGE: Brian Lara with Sir Vivian Richards and Sir Richard Benjamin Richardson. Photograph: Brian Lara/Instagram

The legend said that spending time with the players gave him a deeper understanding of their challenges and aspirations.

"Being in the presence of the players brought me closer to their reality. The number of questions they asked showed me that they're not just going through the motions - they're searching for ways to lift themselves and the team out of this strife," Lara explained.

The 55-year-old also made a heartfelt appeal to Cricket West Indies (CWI) to involve former legends more closely with the current generation, offering mentorship and inspiration.

"Sometimes from the outside looking in, we assume their commitment is lacking, but we may be wrong. Often, they just need guidance," he wrote.

"Something for CWI to consider would be having one of our greats, and we have a few, to provide a presence amongst the team. Not necessarily travel as part of the team but to be seen and to be available for our players to bounce ideas off when they are searching for inspiration and breakthroughs."

Lara highlighted how the presence of legends like Sir Vivian Richards can positively influence the team's mindset.

"Seeing Sir Viv in the stands for an away game and also him being available at home when the team is there can only bring positive vibes to our cricket," he said. "The simple message to our players that we believe in them seemed to resonate more than we fathomed."

Concluding his message, Lara thanked his fellow legends and the hosts.