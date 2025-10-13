HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Clarity in shot selection gives Campbell maiden Test ton

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 13, 2025 19:08 IST

Opener John Campbell led West Indies fightback with 155 on Day 4

IMAGE: Opener John Campbell led West Indies fightback with 155 on Day 4. Photograph: BCCI/X

West Indies opener John Campbell was at a loss for words after registering his maiden Test century in New Delhi on Monday.

Following on, Campbell (155 off 199) and Shai Hope (103 off 214) shared 177 runs for the third wicket as the West Indies fought back taking the match to the fifth day.

"I can't really put it into words right now. Maybe tomorrow I'll be able to describe it. We always spoke about it being a good batting track. As a batsman, once you get a start here, it becomes easier. I think I still went for my shots, it was just about being more selective," Campbell said of his maiden Test ton.

 

"My shot selection was a lot clearer in this innings. I've always enjoyed playing the sweep. Thankfully, it worked well for me."

The visitors put on 390 runs in their second essay, setting India a target of 121. At stumps, India were 58 runs away from a 2-0 clean sweep.

Campbell, who became the first Windies opener to score a Test hundred in India in 23 years, reached the landmark with a six, hitting Ravindra Jadeja over wide long-on.

"Before the ball, I saw him (Jadeja) putting mid-on a little bit closer, so I thought, if it's close enough for me, I'm going for it.

"I am just thankful I could come back in the second innings and make a big contribution for the team," he said.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
