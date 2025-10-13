Campbell, Hope hit centuries but India set for easy win on Day 5

IMAGE: John Campbell celebrates his century with Shai Hope on Day 4 of the second Test match in Delhi. Photograph: BCCI

India closed in on a comprehensive victory, and a 2-0 series sweep, in the second and final test against West Indies on Monday but it was far from a cakewalk as the touring side offered spirited resistance thanks to hundreds by John Campbell and Shai Hope.

Chasing 121 for victory, India were 63/1 at stumps and West Indies will draw solace from being able to force a final-day finish after being made to follow on.



B Sai Sudharsan (30) and K L Rahul (25) were in the middle for India, who need 58 more runs to seal the win.

IMAGE: John Campbell celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: BCCI

Beaten inside three days in the series opener in Ahmedabad, West Indies were made to follow on in Delhi after being bowled out for 248 replying to India's 518/5 declared.



They produced a much-improved batting display in the second innings, posting 390 before being bowled out in Monday's final session.



Leading the fightback were Campbell (115) and Hope (103), who combined in a 177-run partnership for the third wicket to avoid a second successive innings defeat.

IMAGE: Shai Hope celebrates his century on Day 4. Photograph: BCCI

Campbell survived an anxious moment before reaching his maiden Test hundred after being given out lbw to Ravindra Jadeja.



The batter reviewed the decision, which was overturned after replays confirmed he had edged the ball before it hit his pad.



Campbell struck the left-arm spinner for a six to bring up his hundred in style.

IMAGE: Jomel Warrican is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI

Jadeja returned to trap Campbell lbw, ending the opener's patient knock, which included three sixes and 12 fours.



Hope's composed knock ended when he chopped a Mohammed Siraj delivery onto his stumps.



Spinner Kuldeep Yadav produced a three-wicket burst to rattle West Indies, dismissing Roston Chase (40) and Khary Pierre in the same over.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan and K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

There was still some sting left in the West Indies tail. Justin Greaves, who made 50 not out, and Jayden Seales (32) frustrated India with a 79-run partnership for the final wicket.



India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah claimed three lower-order wickets on a pitch which offered little assistance to the seamers. Kuldeep claimed a match haul of eight wickets.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Trevor Imlach. Photograph: BCCI

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal looked in a hurry to wrap up victory and hit Seales for two fours in the first over.

The left-hander stepped out against spinner Jomel Warrican in the next over, only to hole out in the deep and depart for eight.