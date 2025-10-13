Centurion Campbell ends WI's 23-year drought in India

IMAGE: West Indies opener John Campbell walks off after being dismissed for 115 on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against India in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

John Campbell finally gave West Indies fans something to cheer about on Monday, ending the team’s long wait for a Test century from an opener and against India.

The left-hander’s maiden Test hundred came after years of promise and patience, a fluent 115 off 199 balls that sparkled with 12 fours and three sixes. Campbell brought up the milestone in the first session of the second and final Test against Shubman Gill’s India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Campbell’s ton was the first by a West Indies opener in over two years, since March 2023, and the first against India in nearly two decades. The last Windies opener to achieve the feat was Daren Ganga, who made 135 in Basseterre in 2006. The last Windies opener to score a century in India was even further back in 2002 when Wavell Hinds scored a ton at Eden Gardens.

The landmark innings also placed Campbell in a rare club of openers who took the longest route to their maiden Test century. Only South Africa’s Trevor Goddard (58 innings) waited longer. Campbell reached his mark in his 48th innings, just ahead of Daren Ganga (44), Bangladesh’s Imrul Kayes (32) and Australia’s Bob Simpson (31).