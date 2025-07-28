HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Khaleel second Indian to quit County C'ship mid season

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Last updated on: July 28, 2025 20:44 IST

Khaleel Ahmed initially signed a two-month deal with Essex

IMAGE: Khaleel Ahmed initially signed a two-month deal with Essex. Photograph: Essex Cricket/X

India and Essex quick Khaleel Ahmed has cut short his County Championship stint due to personal reasons.

He played just two first-class matches.

He had initially signed for a two-month deal, which would have kept him tied for six first-class matches, the remainder of the season. Khaleel was also in contention to feature in a maximum of 10 List A games in the One-Day Cup.

 

On Monday, Essex released a statement confirming the premature end of Khaleel's campaign, which read, "Essex Cricket can confirm that Khaleel Ahmed has made the decision to return home for personal reasons and will be ending his time with the Club."

"While we are disappointed to see him leave, we fully support Khaleel's decision and are grateful for the contributions he made during his time with us. Everyone at Essex Cricket wishes Khaleel all the very best for the future."

After Khaleel returned with figures of 4/70 during the second unofficial Test against England Lions, Essex cashed in and signed the Indian seamer. During his stint that was supposed to last till September, he scythed four scalps at a dwindling average of 64.50.

Before Khaleel, his IPL compatriot and Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad cancelled his overseas deal with Yorkshire and withdrew from the final set of County Championship games due to 'personal reasons' earlier this month.

Khaleel, whose last appearance for India dates back to 2019, boasts 15 wickets in his 11 ODI appearances, at an average of 31.00 and an economy rate of 5.81, with best figures of 3/13.

On the other hand, in the domestic circuit, the 27-year-old, a product of India's Under-19 squad for the 2016 World Cup, has represented Rajasthan in first-class cricket on 20 occasions. In Indian conditions, he has taken 56 red-ball wickets at a healthy average of 27.67, with best figures of 5/37.

Khaleel would be in contention for a spot in the inter-zonal Duleep Trophy competition. The tournament will mark the commencement of India's red-ball domestic season on August 28.

 

