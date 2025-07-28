Sidelined with broken foot but Pant in high spirits!

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant who injured his right foot while batting during the 4th Test at Manchester, thanked his fans for their good wishes. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant may have been ruled out of the final Test at The Oval, but the maverick wicketkeeper-batter has walked away from the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy having added another unforgettable chapter to his legacy.

Pant, who sustained a painful blow to his right foot courtesy a toe-crusher from Chris Woakes on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, battled through a broken foot to return the very next day and script a valiant half-century, one that not only lifted India’s first-innings total to a fighting 358 but inspired an entire dressing room.

The 27-year-old left-hander, who had to retire hurt on 37 after the brutal yorker left his foot visibly swollen and bleeding, stunned everyone when he hobbled back to the crease the next day just before lunch. What followed was pure Pant theatre.

A standing ovation greeted his arrival at Old Trafford. Unfazed by the pain, he pulled England’s pacers with raw power and smashed his 90th Test six to draw level with Virender Sehwag as India’s highest six-hitter in the format. He followed that up with a punchy four to bring up his gritty half-century before Jofra Archer ended the counterattack with a sizzling delivery that sent Pant’s off-stump flying.

The numbers speak for themselves. In the series so far, Pant amassed 479 runs in four matches at an average of 68.42, including two centuries and three fifties.

Pant, on Monday took to social media to thank fans and well-wishers, who is recuperating from the injury.

"Appreciate all the love and good wishes coming my way. It's been a real source of strength. I will begin rehab once my fracture heals and I am slowly settling into the process. Staying patient, following routines and giving it my 100 per cent. Playing for the country has always been the proudest moment of my life. Can't wait to be back doing what I love," Pant shared.

The Indian team will now head into the series decider without their vice-captain and one of their most dependable middle-order batters. Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan has been named as Pant’s replacement.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who usually keeps his words tight, was visibly moved while speaking about Pant’s act of defiance.

"The character and the foundation of this team will be built on something that Rishabh did for the team and for the country as well. Any amount of praise is not enough for him. Especially batting with a broken foot. Not many people have done that in the past. I think generations to come will talk about this," Gambhir said at the post-match press conference.

India's updated squad for fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK).