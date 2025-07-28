HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Hope this is just the start: Divya after historic win

Hope this is just the start: Divya after historic win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 28, 2025 19:39 IST

x

Becoming a GM is one of the toughest things in chess as a player needs to earn three GM norms in FIDE-approved events and cross the 2500 rating.

Divya Deshmukh

IMAGE: While winning the FIDE Women's World Cup in Batumi, Georgia, on Monday, Divya Deshmukh became the fourth Indian woman to earn the Grandmaster title. Photograph: FIDE/Anna Shtourman

Divya Deshmukh came to the star-studded FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 in Batumi, Georgia, as an underdog, hoping to at least win one Grandmaster norm in her journey to become a GM in the future.

Little did the 19-year-old from Nagpur know that she would beat some of the best and biggest names in the sport to achieve three major milestones in a span of around three weeks -- secure a spot in the Candidates tournament next year, win the prestigious title, and in the process, automatically become a Grandmaster.

While becoming a GM is one of the toughest things in chess as a player needs to earn three GM norms in FIDE-approved events and cross the 2500 rating, things fell in place for the talented Nagpur player.

FIDE has a rule that the winners of certain elite competitions can avoid the usual norm-and-rating route and become GMs directly. The Women's World Cup is one of those FIDE events where the winner straightaway becomes a GM if not already.

"I need time to process it (victory). It think it was fate me getting the Grandmaster title this way because I didn't even have one norm (coming into the event) and all I was thinking of was 'Oh, when can I get my norm', and now I'm a Grandmaster so...," said Deshmukh, who beat compatriot Koneru Humpy to emerge winner.

The youngster had her mother, a doctor, by her side in her moment of glory.

She got emotional soon after beating Humpy, a two-time World Rapid champion, and embraced her mother in a heartfelt hug, sobbing all along.

 

"It's hard for me to speak right now. It definitely means a lot, but of course there's a lot more to achieve," said Deshmukh. "I'm hoping this is just the start."

The achievement made Deshmukh only the fourth Indian woman to become a GM after Humpy, Dronavalli Harika and R Vaishali.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Divya First Indian To Win Women's Chess World Cup!
Divya First Indian To Win Women's Chess World Cup!
Who is Divya Deshmukh, the teen who made chess history?
Who is Divya Deshmukh, the teen who made chess history?
Divya is like MS Dhoni - cool in crunch situations'
Divya is like MS Dhoni - cool in crunch situations'
AIFF close to hiring new head coach
AIFF close to hiring new head coach
Why India-Pak clash in Asia Cup will go on as planned
Why India-Pak clash in Asia Cup will go on as planned

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vegetarian Fried Rice: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Countries With The Most Universities: India No 1

webstory image 3

9 Hindi Murder Mysteries On OTT

VIDEOS

Stable Pakistan in India's interest: Rajnath recalls Vajpayee's statement1:13

Stable Pakistan in India's interest: Rajnath recalls...

'Well coordinated strikes': Rajnath reveals Ops Sindoor's success 2:21

'Well coordinated strikes': Rajnath reveals Ops Sindoor's...

'If Pakistan was ready to kneel down, why did you stop': Gogoi questions Govt3:12

'If Pakistan was ready to kneel down, why did you stop':...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD