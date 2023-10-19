Run-machine Rohit Sharma shatters record!

Rohit Sharma climbed to 5th spot on World Cup run-scorers list

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma exhibited his class with a spectacular 48-run innings, facing 40 balls against Bangladesh. Photograph: BCCI/X

Skipper Rohit Sharma achieved a significant milestone in the World Cup encounter against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday, elevating himself to the fifth-highest run-scorer in ICC Cricket World Cup history.

In a brilliant display of his batting prowess, Rohit overtook the likes of Shakib al Hasan, AB de Villiers, and Brian Lara.

In the match against Bangladesh, Rohit exhibited his class with a spectacular 48-run innings, facing 40 balls. His impressive knock included seven boundaries and two soaring sixes, all at a striking rate of 120.

Throughout his 21 World Cup matches, Rohit has accumulated a total of 1,243 runs at an exceptional average of 65.42. His remarkable record features seven centuries and four half-centuries, with a highest score of 140.

Rohit's campaign in the 2019 World Cup, during which he tallied 648 runs in nine matches with five centuries and a half-century, remains one of the most outstanding performances by a batter in the tournament's history.

In the current edition of the World Cup, Rohit Sharma has firmly secured his position as the top run-scorer. Over four innings, he has amassed 265 runs at an impressive average of 66.25, including one century and a half-century. His highest individual score this time around is 131, and his runs have been scored at a rapid strike rate of over 137.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar retains his position as the all-time leading run-scorer in World Cup history. Tendulkar's remarkable career boasts 2,278 runs in 45 matches and 44 innings, with an astonishing average of 56.95 and a strike rate of 88.98. He notched up six centuries and 15 half-centuries throughout his World Cup journey, with a highest score of 152, and holds the record for the most centuries in World Cup history.