WC: Pakistan leave out injured Zaman, fever-hit Agha for Australia game

WC: Pakistan leave out injured Zaman, fever-hit Agha for Australia game

October 19, 2023 19:14 IST
Fakhar Zaman has played only one match so far in the ongoing World Cup, scoring 12 runs against The Netherlands in their campaign opener

IMAGE: Fakhar Zaman has played only one match so far in the ongoing World Cup, scoring 12 runs against The Netherlands in their campaign opener. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Pakistan will not have injured opener Fakhar Zaman and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha available for selection for their World Cup match against Australia in Bengaluru on Friday.

 

Zaman is recovering from a knee injury while Agha is recuperating from a bout of fever.

“Fakhar Zaman is being treated for a knee injury, he is expected to be available for selection next week,” Pakistan media manager said in a statement on Thursday.

“Salman Ali Agha developed a fever after last day's (Wednesday) training session and he is recovering from it. All other players in the 15-member main squad are doing well."

Zaman has played only match in the tournament so far, Pakistan's tournament opener against Netherlands at Hyderabad. He made 12 runs in that match.

Abdullah Shafique, who has replaced Zaman as opener, made 113 against Sri Lanka and 20 against India.

