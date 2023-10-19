WC: Pakistan leave out injured Zaman, fever-hit Agha for Australia game

IMAGE: Fakhar Zaman has played only one match so far in the ongoing World Cup, scoring 12 runs against The Netherlands in their campaign opener. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Pakistan will not have injured opener Fakhar Zaman and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha available for selection for their World Cup match against Australia in Bengaluru on Friday.

Zaman is recovering from a knee injury while Agha is recuperating from a bout of fever.

“Fakhar Zaman is being treated for a knee injury, he is expected to be available for selection next week,” Pakistan media manager said in a statement on Thursday.

“Salman Ali Agha developed a fever after last day's (Wednesday) training session and he is recovering from it. All other players in the 15-member main squad are doing well."

Abdullah Shafique, who has replaced Zaman as opener, made 113 against Sri Lanka and 20 against India.