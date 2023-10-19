News
Injury concern for India? Hardik Pandya limps off the field

Injury concern for India? Hardik Pandya limps off the field

Source: PTI
October 19, 2023 15:59 IST
IMAGE: Hardik Pandya limped off in the middle of his first over. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India suffered an early setback in their World Cup contest against Bangladesh when all-rounder Hardik Pandya left the field after twisting his ankle while bowling his first over in Pune on Thursday.

The incident took place during the third delivery of the ninth over when Pandya attempted to stop a straight drive from Bangladesh opener Litton Das with his right foot on his follow through.

 

However, Pandya twisted his ankle as the ball passed under him, leading the all-rounder to stumble and fall to the ground.

Pandya felt discomfort from the moment he stood up and after getting his right ankle strapped which resulted in a long delay, he got up but hobbled towards his bowling mark.

It was at this moment that Pandya walked off the field as Suryakumar Yadav came in as the substitute fielder.

But much to the cheer of the crowd, Virat Kohli rolled his arm over to complete the over, giving away just two runs.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh recovered strongly from a timid start and were on charge to reach 63 for no loss after 10 overs.

