SEE: Kohli the bowler!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bowls during the match against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

It was an unusual piece of action during the match between India and Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday.

Virat Kohli was summoned into action but only this time it was with the ball.

With Hardik Pandya hobbling out of the ground after twisting his ankle while bowling the third ball of his opening spell in the 9th over, captain Rohit Sharma threw the ball in Kohli's direction.

Bowling his off spinners, he completed the over and gave 2 runs and was not called on again to bowl as the Indian bowlers restricted the Bangladeshi batters to 256 for 8.

Virat last bowled in an ODI against Sri Lanka in August 2017. In that over he bowled two overs and conceded 12 runs.

The only other time he has bowled in an ODI World Cup is in 2015 semifinal against Australia. Bowling one over, he gave 7 runs.

In 285 matches, he has taken 4 wickets at an average of 166.25, it's nothing to write home about!