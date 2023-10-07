News
Rohit's emotional plea: Priority is Gill's health, not cricket

Rohit's emotional plea: Priority is Gill's health, not cricket

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 07, 2023 19:39 IST
Shubman Gill

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Indian opener Shubman Gill's availability for India's World Cup opener against Australia, captain Rohit Sharma has refrained from ruling him out of the high-profile clash between the hosts and the five-time world champions in Chennai.

 

In the lead-up to India's opening match against Australia, there were multiple reports suggesting that Gill might not be able to play for the hosts due to illness.

The youngster is currently battling dengue, and Rohit acknowledged that Gill is not in perfect health on the eve of the World Cup opener.

During the traditional pre-match press conference on Saturday, the Indian captain provided a crucial health update on Gill's condition.

Rohit Sharma expressed his concern for Shubman Gill's health and well-being, emphasising that his primary wish is for Gill to recover fully.

While he didn't definitively rule Gill out, Rohit hinted that the young opener is unlikely to be fit for Sunday's game.

"No, it doesn't worry me. I mean, obviously, he is sick. I feel for him. But, in terms of me being a human being first, I want him to get well, not just the captain thinking, 'Oh, I want Gill to play tomorrow.' No, I want him to get well," Rohit responded when asked about his concern regarding his opening partner.

"He's a young guy with a fit body, so he'll recover quickly."

REDIFF CRICKET
