Desi Taking Dutch Cricket By Storm

IMAGE: Vikramjit Singh is one of the youngest players participating in World Cup 2023. Photograph: Cricket Netherlands/X

Pakistan delivered an improved bowling performance to secure an impressive 81 run victory against The Netherlands in their opening World Cup clash in Hyderabad on Friday, October 6, 2023.

The Dutch remained competitive in the chase, especially when their openers Vikramjit Singh (52 off 67) and Bas de Leede (67 off 68), were at the crease. The termination of their 70nrun partnership marked the beginning of their downfall, eventually leading to their dismissal for 205 runs in 41 overs.

Vikramjit, one of the youngest participants in the tournament at 20, hails from Cheema Khurd, Punjab, and migrated to The Netherlands at age 7. His family's background was in the transport business in Amsterdam, where he was raised.

Vikramjit embarked on his cricketing journey with the local club VRA, under the mentorship of former Dutch skipper Peter Borren.

Remarkably, he assumed the role of captain for the VRA club at 19, becoming the youngest captain in the club's 135-year history.

IMAGE: Vikramjit scored a half century on his World Cup debut. Photograph: Cricket Netherlands/X

'My dad played amateur cricket for a club called Dosti in Amsterdam. I used to go with him to the ground and play with other kids there. When I was 11, my father took me to the VRA cricket club in Amsterdam, and I started playing,' Vikramjit says.

'I am still playing my club cricket with them in the Top League,' he adds. 'It is the national centre for cricket as well. That meant I was touring and playing with various youth teams in summer and we were training indoor in winters.'

'Last year, I trained my cricket skills in India in Chandigarh and Jalandhar during the Dutch winter, and I happened to meet a few Indian players too.'

The talented young all-rounder made his international debut in September 2019 against Scotland. He played his first ODI game against New Zealand three years later, in March 2022.

Since then, he has emerged as a vital member of the Dutch team and played a pivotal role in their second place finish in the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Vikramjit now awaits the game against South Africa in Dharamsala on October 17, which comes after a nine day break following the second game against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Vikramjit wants to visit Cheema Khurd in Jalandhar and catch up with relatives. Photograph: Vikram Singh/Instagram

During this extended break, he hopes to visit Cheema Khurd in Jalandhar and meet relatives.

'I hope to visit our house in Jalandhar and meet my relatives,' he says. 'Of course, I am trying to make them visit some of our matches, hopefully in Dharamsala or Lucknow.'